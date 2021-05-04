The Brentwood Police Department recognized the passing of the department's first female officer Penny Morrow Kilgore, who died at the age of 60 on April 27.
The Maury County native died at her Columbia home after a short battle with cancer, and according to her obituary, a celebration of her life was held on Saturday.
Kilgore joined BPD in the 1980s after serving as a state trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol before retiring from BPD around 2000.
BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey remembered Kilgore as a person with a big heart who served the city as a field training officer working primarily on the midnight shift.
"She policed with her heart much more than she did a book of laws," Hickey said. "An example we all should follow."
