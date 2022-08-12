The Brentwood Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety and caution around multi-use pedestrian paths after a video was posted to social media showing a car drive on a pedestrian trail alongside Concord Road.
The video was recorded and posted to Facebook by a resident who was driving down Concord Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, around 12:45 p.m.
That video shows a black car driving on the paved path that runs parallel to Concord Road.
According to Brentwood Police Department Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin, BPD became aware of the video on Wednesday, Aug.10, but they were never notified of the incident prior to that date.
Colvin said that they are not sure if the unidentified driver was intentionally driving on the path or if they became confused and accidentally drove on the path.
No one was injured in the incident and no property damage occurred in the incident that is not currently being investigated by BPD.
Colvin said that the incident is not a common occurrence, but urged citizens to use caution on and around the trails, some of which have barriers to block motorized vehicles from entering them.
"Motorized vehicles are not permitted on the paths or trails in Brentwood," Colvin said. "This was a rare occurrence but it serves as a reminder for drivers and citizens to be aware of their surroundings. If you observe a safety issue on a path or trail, please contact the police department."
More information about Brentwood’s paths and trails, including what is and isn't allowed on the paths, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.