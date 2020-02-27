Update: After a brief delay, passage on Wilson Pike between Brentmeade Blvd. and Concord Rd. has reopened, per BPD.
The Brentwood Police Department has reported that Wilson Pike is shutdown between Brentmeade Blvd. and Concord Rd.
"It is unknown when it will reopen," says BPD in a Tweet.
We'll continue to follow this breaking story as updates roll in.
