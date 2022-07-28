The Brentwood Police Department responded to a robbery at the Franklin Road Walgreens pharmacy on Thursday afternoon.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin, the incident occurred at approximately 12:46 p.m., and while little information has been made public at this time, Colvin said that no one was injured.
As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, no arrests had been made.
No further information about the active investigation was immediately available, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
