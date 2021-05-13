The Brentwood Police Department responded to a robbery of CVS on Franklin Road last Friday.
The incident was detailed in the department's weekly self-reporting crime analysis. The report said at approximately 8:20 a.m. that Friday an unidentified young man demanded that pharmacists give him Codeine, an opioid pain reliever, but ended up jumping the pharmacy counter and taking a variety of medications.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, the suspect, who police only described as a young, skinny Black male who stood around 5’8”, did not present a weapon, and no one was injured in the incident.
The suspect fled the scene in a gray Audi sedan, and he was captured on surveillance cameras. The quality of the images is not high enough to help police identify the suspect.
Hickey said that the robbery targeting medications from pharmacies is a rarity in Brentwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.