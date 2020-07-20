The Brentwood Police Department is actively searching for at least two unidentified suspects it said fled a vehicle after police pursued the group early Monday morning.
BPD alleged the group had broken into several vehicles in the area.
According to Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey, officers were dispatched to the Country Club Estates after a group of unidentified people were allegedly breaking into vehicles.
At 6:22 a.m., the City of Brentwood sent out a Nixle alert that said the search was taking place in the Williamsburg, Meadowlake, Granny White Pike and Murray Lane area.
Hickey said in an email that at least three people fled the area in a stolen car before police disabled the car with spike strips on Franklin Road.
The suspects then fled the vehicle and ran on foot into the Meadowlake subdivision where police has detained one person.
Hickey said that BPD is actively searching the area for at least two more suspects. He said the suspects can only currently be described as two Black males, one of whom was wearing a lime green shirt.
Officers did recover several guns that were dumped when the suspects fled the vehicle, but police caution that the suspects could still be armed at this time.
Police ask residents to use caution in the area and to call police if they see anything suspicious.
