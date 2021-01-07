Update (11:45 a.m. 1/8/21): Police are continuing to investigate Thursday evening's armed robbery attempt that wounded one person on Maryland Way.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, as of 11:30 a.m. the department has not identified or arrested the suspects they said shot an unidentified man in the leg while attempting to rob him.
That man's current condition is unknown, but as previously reported, his injury was deemed to be non-life threatening when transported to a local hospital on Thursday evening.
Hickey said in an email that the victim described the suspects only as two Black males, a description that was then sent out to nearby residents in the Meadow Lake Subdivision.
"We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding how this gentleman suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, but do not have concrete answers at this point," Hickey said. "The investigation is on-going today."
The suspects fled the scene on foot and Hickey said that they are currently processing evidence from the scene although he did not elaborate on what that evidence includes.
No other information had been released about the suspects, the victim or the incident as a whole, but Hickey said that there was no greater threat to the community.
He also added that the Brentwood City Hall complex, which is located just yards from the scene, did not go into a lockdown during or after the shooting.
Original story:
The Brentwood Police Department responded to a shooting at 5205 Maryland Way on Thursday evening outside of an office building complex between City Hall and Mere Bulles Restaurant.
According to a BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, the shooting took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. when an unidentified man was the victim of an attempted armed robbery by two unidentified people.
The two suspects were both armed with guns and the police said that the victim was shot in the leg before he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information about the incident or the suspects was immediately available.
Hickey said that police do not believe that there is an active threat to the general public, but they do ask that anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact police at (615) 371-0160.
