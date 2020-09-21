The Brentwood Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a vehicle seen in the area of a fire outside of a Brunswick Drive home on Sept. 12 that they are investigating as an act of arson.
As previously reported, the incident occurred early that Saturday morning involving what was believed to be an incendiary device and what police are now saying was a firework that was launched and landed in the landscaping of the home before smoldering and setting fire to the bushes.
Police said that no evidence of any accelerant was found.
Now police have released video from a neighbor's home security camera showing a white sedan in the area at the time of the explosion and they hope that someone will recognize who might have committed the crime that some local activist groups have called a "hate crime."
"We continue to diligently investigate this crime," the Sept. 21 news release reads. "While we do not know the motive or the intent at this time, we acknowledge that this could be racially motivated and are investigating with this possibility in mind."
Police ask that anyone with information about the vehicle, the driver or the incident to call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160 or Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000.
