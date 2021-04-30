The Brentwood Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a BPD patrol vehicle early Wednesday morning when the driver fled from officers.
According to BPD Public Information Officer Richard Hickey, officers were dispatched to Mallory Lane after a suspicious vehicle was reported at the Audi Nashville and Mini of Nashville dealerships.
According to police, when one patrol vehicle entered a car dealership lot, the unidentified driver of a Jeep SUV put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to go around the back of a building to avoid the officer, but was met by a second patrol vehicle.
BPD released dash cam footage of the incident that showed the driver of the Jeep accelerate and strike one of the patrol vehicles in an attempt to go around the officer before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured in the incident. Police located the abandoned SUV at nearby Stewart Lumber with a flat tire.
Police searched for two suspects, but did not find anyone, but did recover an airsoft gun in the SUV.
Police also report that several vehicles at Brentwood car dealerships were also found to have been broken into around the date of the incident which is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.