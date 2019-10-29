The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved the purchase of a dual-purpose K-9 for the Brentwood Police Department during Monday night’s City Commission meeting.
The new K-9 good boy named Pax is an 18-month-old Belgium Malinois from Amsterdam and will join the force later this week after the selection was announced by BPD in a news release on Tuesday.
Pax’s partner and handler will be BPD Officer Trey Frasch who will beginning training alongside Pax starting Nov. 11.
“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to being a part of the first dual purpose K-9 team in the history of Brentwood,” Frasch said in a news release.
The was purchase was made from Canine Command LLC in Gallatin for a total of $13,500, which includes includes training and a one-year warranty.
The purchase was made from the city’s drug fund, which according to Walsh, is made up of fines and fees collected from drug arrests and convictions.
“As we try to anticipate the community needs, our staff felt there would be more need for tracking capabilities in the future,” Walsh said in a news release.
While BPD has had a K-9 program since the late ’90s, where four K-9’s have served the city.
In a first for the department Pax will serve as a dual-purpose K-9 to be used in both drug investigations and in tracking, replacing BPD’s current K-9 Lexie who has been in service since 2010 and is nearing retirement age.
Officer Steve Holder, who has worked with Lexie for the past nine years, will return to patrol duties once Lexie retires and a retirement ceremony for Lexie will be planned for a currently unannounced date.
