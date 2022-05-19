Brentwood-based portrait artist Maestro Igor Babailov was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor from the Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) 35th Anniversary at Ellis Island on May 15 in New York City.
According to the press release, Babailov is a world-renowned American portrait artist to three Popes, world leaders, presidents and prime ministers, Fortune 500 CEOs, Noble Prize Laureates, royalty, celebrities and distinguished individuals.He has a home and art studio based in Brentwood.
Per the release, Babailov's philanthropic endeavors support children's health, STEM for kids of diversity, special needs, veterans with PTSD and other causes.He was said to have been selected for his outstanding leadership and achievements in arts and culture and philanthropic and humanitarian contributions to our nation.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, and each year the recipients are listed in the Congressional Record.
"This year's distinguished medalists come from a range of industries and backgrounds," said EIHS chairman Nasser Kazeminy. "We honor them, not for where they came from, but for what they bring to our great nation. Each of them represents a thread from which the fabric of this great nation is woven. A fabric rich in color and diversity and incapable of being torn apart."
To see the full list of 2022 recipients, please visit: http://medalists.eihonors.org/.
About the Ellis Island Honors Society
Since the Medal was founded in 1986, EIHS has honored distinguished and diverse Americans including eight Presidents of the United States; Nobel Prize recipient Elie Wiesel; Generals Norman Schwarzkopf and Colin Powell; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Secretaries of State Madeline Albright, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton; Albert II, Prince of Monaco; Bob Hope; Muhammad Ali; Frank Sinatra; Rosa Parks; Mike Wallace, and Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno and many others.
The evening's event culminated with the honorees being ferried back to Manhattan with fireworks that lit up the sky over the Statue of Liberty, a tribute to the Chairman and the medalists.
