The city of Brentwood has postponed two of the five Summer Concert Series dates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May 31 and June 7 concerts dates featuring the Bicho Brothers and the Nashville Symphony respectfully have been canceled and no reschedule dates have been announced, although according to a city Facebook post, they do hope to reschedule the events later in the summer if public health allows.
The three remaining dates of June 21, featuring Six Wire, the July 4th Red, White and Boom in Brentwood celebration featuring Tim Akers and the Smoking Section and the July 25 Summer Festival featuring Dueling Pianos and Rubiks Grove.
"We want to be able to provide Brentwood with the annual July 4th Fireworks celebration and BrentFest, but the reality is, the remainder of the summer series happening is questionable," the city's post reads. "We will be evaluating the remainder of the concert season on a week by week basis based on the COVID-19 situation."
The city cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who have urged against large gatherings. On Tuesday CDC Director Robert Redfield said that a second wave of infections could happen during the fall and winter and result in even more deaths as it would coincide with the annual flu season.
Nearly 50,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including 166 Tennesseans and 7 Williamson County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.