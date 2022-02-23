The Gardner School of Brentwood, a preschool for children ages 6 weeks through 5 years old, has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world's oldest and largest organization of early childhood professionals.
In the U.S., one out of every 10 child care, preschool or kindergarten programs earn NAEYC accreditation. To qualify, schools must meet or exceed NAEYC’s 10 standards for high-quality early childhood education, including a safe and healthy environment for children, teachers who are well-trained with access to excellent teaching materials and a curriculum that is appropriately challenging and developmentally sound.
“We’re incredibly proud of our team of dedicated educators and administrators at the Gardner School of Brentwood for earning NAEYC accreditation,” Tammy Robinson, chief operating officer at The Gardner Schools, said in a press release. “This award validates our efforts, in close partnership with parents and guardians, to provide our students with the very best in academic excellence and social-emotional development.”
The Gardner School of Brentwood is one of only two NAEYC accredited schools in Brentwood and one of just six accredited programs among all 147 registered child care facilities in Williamson County. The Gardner School of Franklin earned its accreditation in 2020.
Following a rigorous application process, all accredited programs are subject to random, unannounced visits by assessors to ensure ongoing compliance.
Founded in 2007, the Gardner School of Brentwood is an academically focused preschool, offering year-round full- and part-time childcare with early childhood education programs. The program features a full suite of on-site enrichment classes, lead preschool teachers and a 10-week summer camp program, Camp Gardner.
In the 30 years since NAEYC accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education for families nationwide, per the release.
For more information about NAEYC accreditation, visit the NAEYC website.
To learn more about the Gardner School, visit http://www.thegardnerschool.com/.
