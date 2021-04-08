The City of Brentwood previewed its future two-story fire station on Split Log Road in a public neighborhood meeting on Thursday night.
The project began in 2018 when the Brentwood City Commission approved plans to purchase the property for $685,000 in 2018.
The meeting was livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and can be viewed in full below.
Speakers included Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar, BFR Fire Chief Brian Goss, TMPartners Principal Jeff Earwood, TMPartners Associate and Senior Project Architect Lori Smith and Brentwood’s Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert.
The discussion focused on the design and look of the future station that is expected to see construction begin in the Fall of 2021 with an anticipated opening in the Fall 2022.
“One of the things we committed to the neighbors out there at the time was that we would do our best to make sure that the look of this station fit the area that it was going in,” Bednar said. “The idea there is that we would make it look as residential-looking as we could knowing that it still is a fire station and has to function that way.”
The city and designers addressed the recreation path that is located near the site, highlighting a public restroom that will be located in the building and noting that residents should exercise caution while on the trail near the site as construction begins.
Representatives from TMPartners showed off the floor plan and a virtual tour of the station, which has a construction budget of just under $5 million, and will include several nods to history with the addition of a metal hose cart that firefighters once used.
"A new trend, or actually a return to tradition, is the concept of a neighborhood fire station and an area where firefighters actually be a part of surrounding neighborhoods and also our ability to interact with the public," Goss said.
"We are very excited to get this started and we know that when we average our aggregate numbers city-wide, as far as our response time and our effectiveness, that this station will have a dramatic impact."
