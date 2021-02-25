Brentwood-based private equity-focused consulting services firm BluWave has announced the addition of Kyle Johnson as head of growth marketing.
Johnson spent the past 12 years in New York City, working at Fortune 500 companies and VC-backed startups.
He has also worked at AT&T and Thomson Reuters, where he focused on marketing operations and demand generation. His expertise includes developing and executing marketing strategies within the robotic process automation, intelligent document processing and legal spend analytics spaces.
BluWave CEO Sean Mooney founded the company in 2016 after spending nearly 20 years in private equity.
“While last year was certainly filled with shifts and changes, demand for our data-driven solutions skyrocketed across our more than 400 PE fund clients in diverse areas ranging from interim CFOs to due diligence groups,” Mooney said in a release.
“We’re constantly analyzing our data to understand and equip companies for the intersection of future needs with unique capabilities. Kyle will be integral in helping us communicate how we support success in the private equity industry and beyond.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.