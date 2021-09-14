Brentwood Fire and Rescue will hold their 10th annual Public Safety Day Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The festival will include fire displays, children’s activities, drone display, a vehicle extrication demonstration and a residential fire sprinkler exhibition around noon.
Brentwood’s Fire Safety House will also be on site to help children practice escaping from a smoke-filled room in a safe environment.
Attendees can also meet Brentwood Police officers, see emergency medical vehicles, learn valuable 911 Dispatch information and have licensed professionals conduct a car seat check.
The free event will take place at the City Park Brentwood Shopping Center parking lot at 330 Franklin Road.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and according to the city, in 2019, the annual event drew $1,400.
“We are happy to be able to safely host this event again this year,” BFR Chief Brian Goss said in a news release.
“It is an excellent way for children and parents to learn about fire safety in a controlled environment with hands-on learning. Children will be able to operate a real fire hose and see firsthand how fast a small room can go up in flames. This day helps educate our community’s youngest and oldest residents about the responsibility of public safety and what to do if ever they encounter an emergency.”
“Please bring your entire family and neighborhood friends out,” BFR Event Coordinator and Fire Engineer Steven White added. “There will be a bounce house, a hazmat trailer, a water spray station, the Brentwood Police Department K-9 unit, DARE officers, free car seat checks and CPR demonstrations.”
In addition the festival, BFR fire stations will be offering free station tours between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Brentwood’s four stations are located at:
• 5211 Maryland Way
• 1301 Wilson Pike
• 1750 General George Patton Drive
• 1300 Sunset Road
