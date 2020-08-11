Though he's committed to play baseball at Auburn, Brentwood High School quarterback now has an offer from the SEC for a different sport.
The Bruins quarterback now has interest from Vanderbilt for his football services, he shared on social media Tuesday night.
"Humbled to receive an offer from Vanderbilt University. Praise God! Psalm 118:1," he shared in a Tweet with the news.
Granzow's recruiting process has yet to reach the level of interest of a school like Vanderbilt, but the offer from the Commodores may give him quite a decision to make come next spring.
The three-star dual-threat QB, per 247 Sports, has offers from schools like Kansas, MTSU, Murray State, Air Force and UAB, but the Vandy offer may hint more, bigger looks are coming.
READ: Brentwood's two-sport star Cade Granzow finding way through COVID-19 realities
The difficult decision Granzow, a rising senior and member of the Class of 2021, has awaiting for him will be not just between what school, but what sport.
He could keep his commitment to Auburn he made early last year to play baseball or he could switch over to a football career post-graduation and now play for an SEC school in Vanderbilt.
More offers could certainly come, and his profile could continue to grow on the gridiron this fall when Brentwood starts its football season.
His teammate John Howse, a coveted secondary player and fellow senior, has an offer from Vandy as well. His go-to receiver and teammate Walker Merrill is slated to play at Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.