The Brentwood Police Department and the City of Brentwood took part in the 2021 Music City Polar Plunge on Saturday where they raised $17,141 for Special Olympics Tennessee.
The event saw 35 attendees including police and city officials jump feet first into the cold water of the Asurion Pool outside of Nissan Stadium.
“Of course, we have seen the fun that the Brentwood Police Officers have been having for years at this event. In honor of the police celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, we were happy to create a city administration team this year to show our support for our officers as well as Special Olympics," Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said in an email. "What a great way for colleagues to support each other and such a worthy cause.”
BPD's Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey said that the department's involvement was also in honor of fallen BPD Officer Destin Legieza, with Legieza's wife taking part in the annual plunge along with city employees and officials.
“This year had special meaning because one of our biggest team members, Destin Legieza, was missing. We did it in memory of him and we were thrilled that his wife Heather stepped in and took his place," Hickey said.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event also had a virtual, at-home participation option. More information about Special Olympics Tennessee can be found here.
