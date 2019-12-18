Students from Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School theater programs will perform at the 2020 State High School Thespian Conference, also known as ThesCon, in January.
According to a news release, only two schools from the entire state are chosen to perform their entire show at the conference which will take place at Middle Tennessee State University on Jan. 17 and 18.
The annual event is presented by the Tennessee Educational Theatre Association and will take place all day that Friday and Saturday.
According to the online schedule, BHS will perform ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ in full on Friday from 7:40 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. while RHS will perform ‘Is He Dead?’ In full on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. along with a performance showcase and awards ceremony.
“The kids are so excited to perform at thespian conference,” BHS Theater Director Lisa Moody said in the news release. “It is such an honor and fun experience to perform for 1,000 kids who love theater. The energy is amazing.”
The event is expected to draw over 1,000 students to MTSU where world-class clinicians, presenters and groups will hold workshops and showcases on aerial acrobatics, African dance, stage lighting, or costume design and more.
“I am just so proud of these students and the program,” RHS Theater Director Brian Kaufman said in the news release. “We have overcome a lot. During this fall production we had a battle of illnesses that went around the cast and crew, but each night they were ready to perform. The kids are so excited to perform in front of all their thespian friends from across the state. The conference is a great way to celebrate theater and the world it creates. We are just so proud to be Raptors.”
More information about the 2020 State High School Thespian Conference is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.