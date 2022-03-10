The Tennessee District of National Speech and Debate Association held its National Qualifying Events tournament at Cookeville High on March 4-5, per inFocus.
Ravenwood High School received the Leading Chapter Award for accumulating over the previous years the largest numbers of members and degrees.
Brentwood High School won the Tournament Overall Sweepstakes Award for having the top performers in speech and debate events combined.
Brentwood also won the Tournament Debate Sweepstakes Award for having the top performer in debate.
The following Williamson County students advanced to the NSDA National Tournament in Louisville, KY on June 12-18.
Public Forum Debate
- First Place, William Hong and Sully Mrkva, Brentwood HS
- Second Place, Garrett Crouch and Kate Mize, Brentwood HS
- Third Place, Eli Gripenstraw and Nihar Sanku, Brentwood HS
International Extemporaneous Speaking
- Second Place, Eli Gripenstraw, Brentwood HS
Duo Interpretation
- Second Place, Siona Bhattacharya and Hannah Bhattacharya, Ravenwood HS
Program of Oral Interpretation
- Third Place, Natalie Porter, Ravenwood HS
Williamson County also had several students to earn alternate status to the National Tournament by placing in their respective events.
Public Forum Debate
- Fourth Place, Xander Grummon and Ali Sidiqyar, Brentwood HS
International Extemporaneous Speaking
- Fourth Place, Harini Sathu, Brentwood HS
Humorous Interpretation
- Fifth Place, Kathryn Porter, Ravenwood HS
Informative Speaking
- Fourth Place, Sally Choi, Brentwood HS
- Ninth Place, John Choi, Brentwood HS
