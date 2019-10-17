For one team, it's becoming a habit. For another, it's a chance to even the score.
Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School both won their sectional games Thursday night to advance to the TSSAA state volleyball tournament in Murfreesboro next week.
Brentwood won 3-0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-20) against Wilson Central at home.
Ravenwood had a close one with Station Camp on the road, resulting in a 3-2 victory (18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 18-16).
The Lady Bruins seek a seventh-straight state title.
Other teams advancing in Class AAA are Houston, Collierville, Dobyns Bennett, Daniel Boone, Cleveland and Cookeville.
Games start in Murfreesboro this Tuesday, culminating in state final games on Thursday at MTSU.
