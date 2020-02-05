Eleven Brentwood athletes were honored at a National Signing Day assembly on Wednesday.
Brentwood signees
Jett Kinder--Oregon--Track and Field
Xiere Howard--UT-Martin--Football
Beth Donnelly--Furman University--Cross Country and Track
Grant Thompson--Emory--Cross Country and Track
Jordan Hurt--Colgate University--Swimming
Coleman Hargis--University of Montevallo--Lacrosse
Raegan Beightol--Alabama--Rowing
Michael Finch--Massachusetts Institute of Technology--Baseball
Byrce Bergholtz--Missouri Western--Football
Garner Jones--Valparaiso--Football
Austin Spradlin--Butler---Football
Kinder Oregon-bound
MileSplit USA website calls Kinder the nation’s best decathlete in the Class of 2020.
The Oregon signee won a silver medal in the decathlon at the Pan American under-20 championship with 6,627 points in Costa Rica last year.
He also took second at the USA Track and Field U20 Championships with 6,512 points.
“He is a special kid,” Brentwood track coach Stephen Brock said. “And he loves being part of Team Brentwood.”
Kinder has gone 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump, 15-2 in the pole vault, 49-3.25 in the shot put and 179 feet in the javelin.
His father, Gary, was an Olympic decathlete in 1988.
Kinder won the Large School decathlon state title the past two seasons, including a 7,077-point showing last May.
He is a three-time regional decathlon champion, the 2019 New Balance National High School Indoor pentathlon champion and the state indoor pole vault champion.
Kinder is also the reigning state high jump champion.
His personal records are 15-2 in the pole vault, 6-8 in the high jump and 22-10 in the long jump.
He also has a 33 ACT and a 4.57 grade point average.
Oregon tied for 12th at the NCAA Championships in June.
Howard likes UT-Martin’s family atmosphere
Howard, a linebacker, selected Tennessee-Martin over 10 other schools.
“They just treated me like family,” Howard said. “It’s a great program, they play great competition. It was just a great fit.”
Hurt picks Colgate
Hurt, a sprinter whose best event in the 100 butterfly, made an instant connection at Colgate.
“As soon as I stepped on campus, I was just overcome with the sense of home,’ Hurt said. “Just the connections that I made immediately with the team and the coaches.”
Thompson headed for Emory
Thompson picked Emory, a Division 3 school, over Rhodes and Washington and Lee.
Finch’s next stop MIT
Finch, who had a 36 ACT score, will play outfield at MIT.
