The City of Brentwood honored the Sarah Polk Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution during Monday night's City Commission meeting as the group celebrates its 15th anniversary.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued a proclamation recognizing the civic group, which was formed in 2006, along with a proclamation honoring Constitution week.
"Now, therefore as the mayor of the City of Brentwood, I join with the Board of Commissioners in proclaiming Sept. 17-23, 2021, to be Constitution Week in the City of Brentwood," Little said. "And ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787, by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained."
"Therefore as the mayor of the City of Brentwood, I join with the Board of Commissioners in recognizing the Sarah Polk Chapter on their 15th year of service to the community," Little continued.
View the entire Brentwood City Commission meeting here.
