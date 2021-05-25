The Brentwood Board of Commissioners recognized Juneteenth with a proclamation during its monthly Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night.
Juneteenth is a celebration that marks the end of slavery for some 250,000 of people who were enslaved in Texas in 1865 and were unaware of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in September 1862 and went into effect on News Years Day 1863, outlawing slavery.
Union General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, and now most of the United States recognizes June 19 as a celebratory day of freedom for African Americans.
The proclamation reads in full, "Whereas, Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 commemorating the end of slavery in the United States; and
Whereas, on June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that “all slaves are free”; and
Whereas, the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County has celebrated Juneteenth for the past sixteen years; and
Whereas, this year is exceptionally special for them as a marker will be placed at Fort Granger at Pinkerton Park in Franklin in honor of Major General Granger; and
Whereas, the City of Brentwood desires to thank the African American Heritage Society for their efforts in the community.
Now, Therefore, as Mayor of the City of Brentwood, I do join with the Board of Commissioners to proclaim June 19, 2021 as “Juneteenth Day” in the City of Brentwood and urge citizens to celebrate the great freedoms we as Americans are blessed with each day."
The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County requested that each municipality recognize the day, something that has been done in Franklin for several years.
AAHS of Williamson County President Alma McLemore, Vice President Harvey Crossman and Volunteer and Membership Coordinator Inetta Gaines attended the meeting and expressed their thanks for the proclamation and recognition of Juneteenth.
Spring Hill and Nolensville also recognized Juneteenth, and the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will celebrate Juneteenth this year during the 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Health Fair on Saturday, June 19, at Pinkerton Park in Franklin.
