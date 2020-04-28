The City of Brentwood has relaunched its Interactive Restaurant Map to now feature dine-in options.
The map will tell the public which businesses are offering dine-in, online, takeout and delivery options.
The city originally launched the initiative in March to encouraging the community to continue supporting local businesses in Brentwood during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release, that map had more than 9,400 views and 159 restaurant survey entries in the past month it was used.
"This new initiative is right in line with the previous one to help those businesses during these tough times," City Manager Kirk Bednar said in the news release.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Pledge plan on Friday, lifting restrictions for dining inside restaurants which are directed to operate at 50% capacity and practice social distancing.
The city encourages restaurants to take the new survey which will automatically place their business on a new map to indicate if they are open at 50% percent and offering dine-in, takeout, curbside, delivery and drive through options.
"With the proper social distancing guidelines and personal hygiene recommendations outlined by Governor Lee, we want businesses to be able to operate and return somewhat normal operations to move our economy forward," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.