The Brentwood Police Department is reminding residents that they will only respond to calls about coyotes if one is injured or is exhibiting behavior that could be threatening to people.
 
According to a city news release, BPD is aware of several neighborhood sightings of coyotes and is reminding citizens to be aware of and understanding of urban coyotes.
 
Coyotes are found across the state in a variety of environments, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency warns citizens not to feed coyotes or provide them with a water source, as well as securing garbage containers and reducing their access to pet food in order reduce contact with humans.
 
The state also has a document about controlling coyote populations here.
 
Coyotes are susceptible to a variety of diseases including rabies, but BPD said that they will not shoot coyotes as that would cause other public safety concerns. According to National Geographic, coyotes can be found in 49 states and have increased their habitat across North America by 40% since the 1950s.
 
If someone sees a sick or injured animal or unusual animal behavior they can report that to the Brentwood Police Department's non-emergency number at (615) 371-0160.

