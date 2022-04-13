The John P. Holt Brentwood Library's community room has been renamed the "Friends Gathering Room" in honor of the Friends of the Brentwood Library following a resolution approved at Monday night's Brentwood City Commission meeting.
The shared space is located adjacent to the library's main lobby and serves as a meeting space for patrons and library events. It also holds alternative collection items to take home including art, puzzles, and games.
“We are so appreciative that the Board of Commissioners recognizes the long history of contributions of the Friends," FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in a news release. "As the room evolves over the next few months, we look forward to all patrons enjoying the Friends Gathering Room and its new features. This renovation is just one more way that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is better with Friends!”
According to that news release, the group was founded in 1976 and has raised and donated more than $1.5 million to the library.
