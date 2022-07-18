Early voting is now underway in Brentwood for the Williamson County general election and the state and federal primaries.
For Brentwood residents, the closest early voting location is the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The library will be open for early voting on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in meeting room A.
Election day is Thursday, Aug. 4 and early voting ends Saturday, July 30. As previously reported, the largest number of ballots cast typically happens within the second week of early voting, according to Williamson County election commissioner, Chad Gray.
Any registered Williamson County voter can vote at any established early voting site regardless of their precinct. All voters are required to bring a Tennessee state or federal issued photo ID, even if expired, to their chosen early voting location to be permitted to vote. First time voters who registered to vote by mail must show proof of correct address when voting.
For more information on the election and candidates, click here.
To visit the website for the Election Commission, click here.
