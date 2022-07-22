The Rotary Club of Brentwood will hold its annual Rotary Golf Classic again this year on Aug. 29.
The golf classic will be held at the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club. It will kick off with registration, lunch and a practice tee open at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event will wrap up at 5:30 p.m. with an awards ceremony and reception.
This year, the Rotary Club is partnering with the After Breast Cancer Program, End Slavery Tennessee and Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary.
This year's tournament features several new contests including a $1 million shoot-out and six hole-in-one shots for prizes including a Pebble Beach trip, a St. Andrews trip, a package to the Kentucky Derby and more.
The Rotary Club of Brentwood was founded in 1973 and is the oldest civic club in the city. All funds raised by the Golf Classic go directly to the Brentwood Rotary Club Foundation for distribution to charities, nonprofits and scholarships that the club supports.
In the five years that the tournament has existed, the foundation has donated $320,000 in proceeds to over 30 nonprofits. Each year, it also uses a portion of the funds to provide 15 high school seniors from Williamson County and Overton High School with four-year scholarships.
Golfers and sponsors may sign up here. If unable to attend the event, those interested can make a tax-deductible donation to the organization here.
For any other questions regarding the RCB, contact Sherrie Cross at [email protected].
The Nashville Golf and Athletic Club is located at 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027.
