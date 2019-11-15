Brentwood community and business leaders joined Williamson Inc. in welcoming Bluefin Sushi & Thai Restaurant during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14. The event was attended by about 50 people who dined on multiple menu offerings including several different kinds of sushi, Asian bistro specialties, two different kinds of soups, appetizers and Japanese specialties. The atmosphere was one of pure celebration. Vice Mayor Ken Travis said, “It looks and feels very inviting and pleasing and is a good place to enjoy food and friends!”
Proprietor, Dara Danh, greeted everyone and welcomed them as they cheered during the cutting of the ribbon just outside the front door. Inside, congratulations continued as each in attendance was able to view the new restaurant space.
City Commissioner, Nelson Andrews, excitingly said, “I can just about walk over here for lunch!” Williamson Inc.’s Nancy Conway thanked Danh for “the wonderful economic impact that a restaurant such as this will have.”
Bluefin Sushi & Thai is located by the Kroger Shopping Center, facing Church Street at 210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. They are open seven days a week for lunch and dinner with daily lunch specials and a full bar. Danh prides himself on offering the freshest ingredients and best service. He invites everyone to come and enjoy all things “Bluefin”. More information can be found at www.BluefinSushiThaiBrentwood.com or by calling (615)810-9152.
