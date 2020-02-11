The 2020 Battle of the Minds Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl is set to kick off on Feb. 27 with Summit High School defending their two-year winning streak against other local high school students.
The annual event, sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission, is open to the public and will take place at Brentwood City Hall at 7 p.m., and is celebrating its 10th year going from two teams to a county wide competition.
The event features a Jeopardy-style format with four fast-paced rounds, which will be livestreamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission’s Facebook page with a rebroadcast on Brentwood TV, which airs on Comcast Cable Channel 19.
“Often academic competitions are not events where the public can just walk in and observe so the student’s skills go unrecognized. The history bowl is open to the public and live streaming on Facebook, so it shines a light on these students and they never fail to impress,” Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn said in a news release.
Teams from Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit High Schools will compete for the coveted trophy and the chance at a cash prize for the top three teams.
The 2019 Brentwood Historic Commission History Bowl is also sponsored by Andrews Transportation Group, Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Insurance Group, Kelly Autism Program at Western Kentucky University, Marla Richardson, with Parks Realty, Mary Lee Bunch Associates, Rhea Little’s Tire & Auto and Richland Real Estate Services.
More information about the Brentwood Historic Commission can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.