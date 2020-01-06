After he finishes his decorated high school track and field career, Brentwood High School senior ace Jett Kinder will be joining perhaps the top college program in the nation.
Kinder announced recently his intent to join the University of Oregon for his post-high school competitions.
"New year, new team," Kinder shared on Instagram. "Can’t wait to be a duck in 2020."
Kinder earned a silver medal in the PanAm U20 games with Team USA last summer and won a gold in the pole vault competition at Spring Fling in May 2019 on top of other accolades.
His father, Gary Kinder, is a former Olympic track and field athlete.
Kinder will return for his final season with Brentwood's track and field team this spring.
(0) comments
