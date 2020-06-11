The Vanderbilt women’s soccer team is fresh off its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and the ‘Dores have reloaded for 2020 with the addition of seven incoming freshmen, headlined by Brentwood goalkeeper Kate Devine.
Devine starred in goal for the Bruins, helping lead Brentwood to a 38-9-1 record over the last three seasons with three straight appearances in the TSSAA Class AAA state soccer tournament, including a state runner-up finish in 2019 to cross-town rival Ravenwood.
“I love everything about Vanderbilt: the team, the city, the coaches, the academics,” Devine said in a team release. “I am excited to make lifelong friends and memories and be challenged academically and athletically each and every day. I am excited beyond words to call Vanderbilt my home.”
Devine’s list of accolades in long including being named the District 12-AAA Player of the year (2019), the District 12-AAA Goalkeeper of the Year (2017, 2018) and an All-State All-American (2018).
She finished her Bruin career with a school-record 18 shutouts and helped lead Brentwood to three straight Region 6-AAA titles and District 12-AAA titles in 2017 and 2019.
“Kate is an athletic goalkeeper who is as comfortable with the ball at her feet as most field players are,” Ambrose said. “It’s been fun watching her grow up as a local product of Tennessee Soccer club. Along with her excellent distribution, she is also capable of big saves and game changing moments. Kate has a great sense of humor and such an easy-going personality that is fun to be around.”
Also joining the Commodores next season are midfielder Abi Brighton (Heritage High School), forward Tina Bruni (Chadwick High School), forward Sophia Gorski (Walsh Jesuit), midfielder Amber Nguyen (Shiloh High School), midfielder Mya Swinton (Gulf Breeze High School) and defender Alex Wagner (The Westminster Schools).
Nguyen has attended the U20 and U18 Women’s National team camps, and was a United Soccer Coaches All-American in 2018. Wagner was a two-time Georgia state champion and Gorski won an Ohio state title in 2016 and was the District Player of the Year in 2019.
“Collectively, they are a confident, charismatic group with the potential to positively affect the direction of the program during their careers,” Ambrose added. “On the field, they bring versatility in their roles as each of them are able to play multiple positions with their athleticism and technical qualities. Most importantly, they are young women of whom we are proud to represent Vanderbilt and our program on and off of the field.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.