Another member of the Eggleston family has been chosen as the Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year for Brentwood High School.
Shaye Eggleston, a junior outside hitter committed to play with Alabama, won the award for 2019-20, making this the third time recently a member of Barbara Campbell's Lady Bruins program has claimed the honor.
She's the fifth winner to come from BHS overall.
"Shaye Eggleston is a strong server, serve receiver and defender, and obviously a fierce and rangy attacker," Harpeth High School volleyball head coach Hannah Asafo-Adjei via a release. "She can vary her shots and angles around the block and stays composed in tight matches."
Eggleston's sister, Logan Eggleston, won the award in 2016-17, and former Lady Bruin Hunter Thompson won in 2013-14. Logan Eggleston plays at Texas now, and Thompson played at Furman.
Eggleston helped the Brentwood volleyball team win their seventh-consecutive state title last October, capping a 54-3 season where she posted up 856 kills, 444 digs, 87 aces and 80 blocks, per the release.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic, academic and character for its recipient and designates her as Tennessee's best volleyball player for the year bracket in question.
She's set to return to the Lady Bruins this fall for her senior season before joining Alabama.
She is the third Williamson County athlete to be honored by Gatorade recently.
Independence's Robert Hassell and Fairview's Brandon Parrish were named Gatorade players of the year for the state in baseball and boy's soccer, respectively, over the last year.
Father Ryan's Lauren Dorrell won the volleyball honor for the state for the 2015-16 season.
