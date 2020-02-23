Williamson County athletes collected 30 metals in the Division 1 AAA, Division 1 A/AA, and Division II state wrestling tournament at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park Saturday.
Independence had two wrestlers in the girls wrestling Division 1 AAA competition place in state. Taylor Sullivan placed sicth in state and Makaylee Cartlett finished fifth.
In the boys competition, Brentwood had two state championships in Division 1 AAA on the night.
Skylar Coffey collected back to back state championships with a win over Walker Valley’s Jadon Langford with a pin. He celebrated in style with a perfect landing on a backflip after the win.
“It is special to be a two time state champion,” said Coffey. “I have come a long way, and I never thought I would get this far.”
The other state champion was Johnny Mac Feldhacker in the 195 class, giving him his first-ever state title in wrestling over East Hamilton’s Josh Brumlow in an 11-2 decision.
“I would have been very disappointed if I had not won,” said Feldhacker. “I am very thankful for it to turn out the way it did and thankful to God and my coaches.”
Nolensville had six wrestlers place in the state tournament, including two runner ups. The two runner ups were Cole Dorsett in the 106 class and Riley Lippincott in the 126 class.
“At the start of the tournament, Riley and I made the promise that we would both get to the finals,” said Dorsett. “I have many more years in high school. I feel like if I keep improving, I will be back here next year and many years to come.”
“It means a lot for me this year,” said Lippincott. “My team and I have been working really hard to make it to the state championships.”
The other position holders for the Knights were Jacob Vogelpohl in the 138 class with third place, Gavin Channell in the 152 class in third place, Nathan Montopool in the 182 class with sixth place, and McKinley Wagner in the 195 class in fourth place.
Fairview had nine medalists in the state tournament and finished second in the duals, individuals, and overall wrestling class, all school record finishes in Yellow Jackets history.
“It has been a banner year for Fairview,” said Fairview head coach Bubba Derrick. “It has been eight years of AAU to try to get to this point. We have not finished runner up in any sport in school history. I told my administration to not get used to it. We have waited 50 years to do it, but now with two weeks, we have won two runners up.”
The Yellow Jackets had one runner up in the 138 class with Riley Bennett. This is the third different weight division that Bennett has placed in the state tournament.
“It feels good to get to the state final; I wish it would have had a different result,” said Bennett. “It feels good to be back. I have got to put more work in the offseason. This is the best we have ever done as a team.”
The other finishers in state for the Yellow Jackets were Zach Derrick with sixth place in the 120 class, Blake Mitchell with sixth place in the 126 class, Malachi Bennett with third place in the 145 class, Kendrick Curtis with fourth place in the 152 class, Marco Puki with fifth place in the 160 class, Luke Maxwell with fifth place in the 170 class, Cody Delano with fourth place in the 182 class and Jacob Clevenger with fifth place in the 195 class.
Brentwood Academy had five wrestlers that placed in the state tournament, including one runner up finish with eighth grader Tre McTorry in the 113 class.
"My coaches and my Dad have helped me out a lot,” said McTorry.
The other finishers for the Eagles were Jack Ward, with a sixth place finish in the 120 class, Manny Scott, with a sixth place finish in the 152 class, Logan Spell, with a third place finish in the 160 class, and Russell Holbrook, with a sixth place finish in the 182 class.
The Independence Eagles had Tanner Willett take home fifth place in the 138 class.
The Franklin Rebels kept their medal placement streak alive, collecting a medal finisher every year since 2000, with Owen Gobel finishing in fifth place in the 106 class.
Centennial had two wrestlers place in the wrestling championships. Alex Ables, for the Cougars, finished third in the 145 class and Presley Dimmer finished sixth place in the 126 class.
Battle Ground Academy had two finishers in the state tournament. The Wildcats, Jack Revere, finished in fourth place in the 160 class and Iman Lohrasbi finished in sixth place in the 195 class.
