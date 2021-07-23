The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Historic Commission is seeking part-time help to assist with field trips at Boiling Springs Academy.
According to a city news release, the paid position will take place on various dates throughout Fall 2021 and Spring 2022, with hours ranging from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The position will specifically see applicants assist with filed trips for third grade students, and anyone interested in the position should email Historic Commission member Carole Crigger at [email protected].
Earlier this year the city launched a new virtual tour of Boiling Spring Academy.
The free virtual experience allows users to explore the historic school building and surrounding grounds in 360 degrees, as well prompts to learn about specific historic items such as the dunce cap, oil lamp, and the McGuffey Reader.
More information about the Brentwood Historic Commission can be found here.
