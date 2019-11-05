The City of Brentwood is updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan and self-evaluation.
According to a news release, the accessibility plan provides a comprehensive plan for access for individuals with disabilities to City facilities, parks, programs, services, activities and events.
The City of Brentwood is seeking input from agencies, organizations and individuals with disabilities.
As an agency, organization or individual, the value of stakeholder guidance will help to address and prioritize current and future needs.
People who would like to provide input are invited to complete a survey, call or email the ADA Coordinator.
Surveys are available for organizations that represent individuals with disabilities, patrons, community members, employees, and other interested individuals who wish to participate in the evaluation.
The City of Brentwood said in a news release that they value the public’s comments and opinions which will provide valuable information regarding how the City of Brentwood can better serve individuals with disabilities.
Anyone with questions or comments or to request a survey in an alternate format can contact the city's ADA Michael Worsham at 615-371-0060 or by email at Michael.worsham@brentwoodtn.gov.
Warsham’s office is located at 5211 Maryland Way in Brentwood.
