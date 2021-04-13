The City of Brentwood is seeking the public's input on their future inclusive playground.
According to a city news release, they are encouraging residents to complete an online survey about their use and needs with regards to playgrounds, input which will be used to narrow down the needs of the $1 million inclusive playground to be built at Granny White Park.
In February the city entered into an agreement with the engineering firm Kimley-Horn for the site development phase of the project, and last July the Rotary Club of Brentwood, Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation and the city entered into a fundraising agreement for the playground planned for Granny White Park.
The city anticipates to complete the design phase of the project by summer, with construction expected to begin in the fall with the opening of the park as early as summer 2022.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the project can do so online here.
