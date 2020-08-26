UPDATE: Wilson Pike now has one lane open. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area as traffic is directed by workers.
The City of Brentwood is reporting that the north and south lanes of Wilson Pike are shutdown between Church Street East and Forest Lawn Drive.
The city is anticipating that the road will be closed until at least 3 p.m.
This is a developing story.
