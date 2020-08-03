The Tennessee Department of Transportation has selected Brentwood’s Signal System proposal to receive funding under the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program.
According to a city news release, the project will be funded with $2 million in federal CMAQ funds as well as a local match of $118,000, for a total project cost of $2.2 million.
The city said that the project aims to help reduce mobile source emissions and improve air quality by using traffic signal detection system upgrades at 10 intersections, ADA pedestrian signal system upgrades at 15 intersections, ADA sidewalk ramp modifications at 8 intersections and updated traffic signal timing plans along major corridors.
"This grant will allow us to install newer, more advanced technologies that reduce idling at traffic signals," Brentwood Engineering Director Mike Harris said in a news release. "This will reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality and safety for pedestrians, especially those with disabilities.”
The city said that their staff will begin working with TDOT and the Nashville Metropolitan Planning Organization to initiate the project first with environmental reviews and preliminary engineering phases.
The actual implementation of the planned improvements is expected to begin in the next 18-24 months.
“This is a significant amount of money and we are thankful to TDOT for selecting our project. This grant will allow us to offset local funding that can now be prioritized elsewhere,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.