Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, which has its flagship facility in Franklin, has opened an orthopaedic urgent care and rehabilitation facility in Brentwood, located in Marketplace at Maryland Farms.
“Whether experiencing ongoing aches and pains or sustaining a sudden injury, we’re committed to offering convenient and expert treatment options in the communities our patients live and work,” CEO Darren Harris said. “We are excited to introduce a new urgent care option and rehabilitation services in Brentwood.”
Orthopaedic urgent care treatment capabilities vary from joint pain to bone fractures with diagnostic and treatment tools available onsite. Brentwood native Trey Brown, FNP-C, and Marchelle Coleman, PA-C, will join the Bone and Joint Institute’s Brentwood campus overseeing urgent care services.
The orthopaedic urgent care clinic, located at 101 Creekside Crossing in Suite 1100, is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made calling 615-791-2390 or by visiting phreesia.me/Brentwood.
Rehabilitation services, including physical and occupational therapy, will also be offered at the new Bone and Joint clinic in Brentwood. Licensed clinicians use a variety of treatment techniques to help patients reach their goals as quickly as possible, per a release.
Specializing in sports medicine, the new facility also houses a turf area to help athletes train, recover and get back in the game as quickly as possible. Providers include Brentwood native Ryan Meyers, DPT, Paige Kloby, PTA, Brian Richardson, PT, SCS, CSCS, Maggie Samolis, PT and Eme Howard, OTR/L, CHT. Rehabilitation services are available by appointment Monday through Friday.
Marketplace at Maryland Farms is a retail shopping center anchored by Publix. The property is located approximately 1 mile from Interstate 65 on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Visit its website for more information on the new Bone and Joint Institute orthopaedic urgent care.
