An entity affiliated with Nashville-based Tri Star Energy — known for its pairing of Shell gas stations and Twice Daily convenience stores — has paid $1.6 million for a Brentwood retail building with a noteworthy ownership history of sorts.
The just-acquired property, with an address of 8000 Brooks Chapel Road, sits next to a Shell and Twice Daily that address both Wilson Pike Circle and Old Hickory Boulevard and sit within Davidson County near the Williamson County line.
The seller was Brentwood Boardwalk, a related entity of which acquired the property in 1987 for $169,600, according to Metro records. That entity is affiliated with Nashville’s Thornton family, which includes local attorney Gif Thornton Jr. of Adams and Reese.
In addition, the late Charles Witherspoon once owned the property, having inherited it from relatives and members of the Holt family. The latter is considered one of Brentwood’s founding families. Williamson Source reports Witherspoon, who died at age 90 in 2017, composed the alma mater songs for Hillsboro High School and the Harpeth Hall School (read here).
Of note, the Thomas Holt House, which sits on Crockett Road about one mile east of Wilson Pike, dates from circa 1840 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
Tri Star Energy purchased the 0.53-acre property via Kimbro Brothers Equities, Metro records show. Mr. C’s Dry Cleaners and pet supply shot Noah’s Ark seemingly operate from the modernist building located on the site.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.