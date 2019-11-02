Centennial (3-7, 1-4 reg.) came close to spoiling Brentwood’s (8-2, 5-0 reg.) perfect division record, but the Bruins were able to play clean for long enough to outlast the Cougars in the final regular season game of each team’s season
Brentwood got on the board early in the first half, but those would be all the points the team would score in the half.
The Bruins looked to be in a good position to score nearing the end of the half, going on an extensive drive after recovering from a sack and then a near safety inside their own 10-yard line, but quarterback Cade Granzow threw an interception at Centennial’s three-yard line to end the drive and the half.
Centennial’s only score of the half came on a drive that started with just seconds to go in the first quarter and chewed up about half of the second.
It was a drive that started deep in their own territory, but the Cougars made the most of it. Alex Steele had a couple of good runs to get Centennial deep in Bruin territory, then succeeded on a fourth down attempt before punching the ball into the end zone a play later.
The first half was filled with penalties: several holding, personal fouls, and key pass interference calls extended drives for both teams.
To each team’s credit, their punters provided help to their teams despite the cold, being able to pin the opposition back deep in their own territory after the offense stalled out.
Centennial first drive, aided by some establishment of the run game by Steele, a roughing the passer penalty on an overthrown pass, and another fourth down conversion led to a Steele run-in on a play action draw-up for six points.
The snap on the PAT would be mishandled, so the score would stay 13-6.
It didn’t take long for Brentwood to even the game up, and another penalty – a late hit out of bounds- made it that much easier. Granzow took it in on a keeper, and the Bruins took back the lead as the PAT was good.
Centennial continued to stick with the run in the second half, and it paid off early in extending its drives, but the team was not able to find the end zone for the rest of the quarter.
Brentwood scored again on its next drive, a field goal, after driving down the field with a good mixture of run and pass plays. Its final offensive play of the drive was batted down around the first down marker in a needed stop by Kevin Townsell Jr.
The Cougars had open receivers on most of their final drives, but Grayson Martell missed them on several occasions, including one that would have been a touchdown.
Brentwood ran the clock down successfully with Luke Walters and keepers by Granzow, and an offside penalty on fourth down allowed the Bruins to burn even more time and score their third touchdown of the night.
Centennial made it interesting with a touchdown with 37 seconds to play, but a successful two-point conversion attempt was called back, the next one failed, and the onside kick try was unsuccessful.
Brentwood now advances to the playoffs and hosts McGavock at home next Friday.
