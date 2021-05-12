The Brentwood Bruins (13-2-2) and Ravenwood Raptors (6-5-4) met for the second time this season in the semifinal round of the district playoffs Tuesday at RHS.
This game had the potential for a great finish as the last time these teams played, a 2-2 tie. In the end, there could only be one winner, as the Bruins advance to the district final with a 3-1 away victory.
“I thought we played very well,” said Brentwood coach Mike Purcell. “What they do well is work the ball wide and work these long crosses into the middle. They had a lot of chances and we had some close calls. They are very good at what they do.”
This game opened up with the same level of intensity that was advertised.
There was a dead lock for the first 26 minutes of the game as both sides tried to figure out each other’s tactics.
Then came the 27th minute. Connor Greer broke the tie with a goal. The Bruins would hold this lead for the remainder of the first half.
Brentwood didn’t give Ravenwood a chance to establish themselves in the second half as they capitalized on the momentum from the first half and scored again in the 60th minute.
Ollie Joyner shot a rocket to the net to double the lead.
This lead wouldn’t be doubled for long, as Ravenwood quickly turned around and Travis Born found the back of the Brentwood goal to cut into the lead and make it 2-1.
The fireworks would stop for a good bit after the first Ravenwood goal as both teams gave everything they had into stopping the other from scoring.
“We played particularly well when Ravenwood put some pressure on us,” said Purcell. “For about a 10- or 12-minute stretch in the second half, after we got up 2-0, they scored and put a whole lot of pressure on us.”
Brentwood played well down the stretch after conceding as Aidan Parker scored the goal that would end up being the dagger in the 76th minute of the game.
“We just made too many mistakes,” said Ravenwood coach Adam Harris. “That could have easily been 3-1 us. It was a great environment, tons of people here. The boys worked hard, fought back and didn’t quit the whole game. It was frustrating, but for the most part I was happy with the way the boys played.”
For Ravenwood, their season will come to an end and they will lose senior leadership such as Nick Dang among others, but Coach Harris is excited for the future of his program.
“It’s impossible to replace him, he’s a once in a 5- to 10-year player,” said Harris. “He has all the pieces that you look for in a soccer player. Our freshman and sophomores had a great JV season, so they’re going to be motivated to come back and do well. This is one of the best teams I’ve ever coached”
For the Bruins they will play against the Franklin Admirals this Thursday at 7 p... The Admirals finished the regular season in second place in the district. The last time the Bruins and Admirals played, Brentwood won 2-0.
“It’s hard to play any team twice,” said Purcell. “Playing Ravenwood twice is tough. Three times is even harder. We could conceivably play Franklin two more times. If we can play like we did tonight, we’ll be in good shape. We know that they’ll be every bit as capable of winning the game as we are.”
