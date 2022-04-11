The Brentwood soccer team was able to work back from an early deficit to take a 3-1 win over Father Ryan on the road Saturday.
Father Ryan started out the game strong with a 1-0 lead over Brentwood. Brentwood was then able to come back and score to tie the game up to 1-1.
At the end of first half Brentwood was able to score again not only once but twice where they took the advantage lead of 3-1 at the end of first half.
Both teams attacked well on goal and it was a pretty solid even match. Brentwood and Father Ryan were able to take lots of shots on goal and had a solid offense.
The match was very competitive to the point where there were many fouls called against both teams. There were a lot of yellow cards and even two red cards one for each team.
Both teams struggled with playing a man down and having to sit out some of their best players.
Though, the game ended in a 3-1 win for Brentwood, continuing the Bruins' hot streak on the season.
“I think, first half, we did very well, and got two goals in the last five minutes of first half," Brentwood head coach Mike Purcell said. "But then second half we played a man down for about 30 minutes and we just couldn’t catalyze on that. Of course, they didn’t score, but we didn’t either. Credit them for playing good defense with a man down. But we did what we had to do.
"We were playing about five men short today, and I think my guys did a remarkable job. I’m glad that we won.”
The Bruins haven't yet recorded a loss on the season (11 wins, one tie), with a homestand against Page Monday and an away game at Hendersonville Thursday next up on the slate.
Father Ryan will stay at home for a game against Brentwood Academy Tuesday before playing Christ Presbyterian Academy at home on April 19.
