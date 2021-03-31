A soggy first half did not stop the Brentwood Bruins (5-0-1, 1-0-1) soccer team from locking down a shutout win, 5-0, on the road Tuesday night over the Independence Eagles (1-1, 1-1).
“It was a difficult result,” said Independence head coach Eric Bossman. “We had a good start to the second half, just made a couple of defensive mistakes. We were diving in and did not hold our position.”
“It was a good win,” said Brentwood senior Oliver (Ollie) Joiner. “We started out slow. In the second half, Aidan stepped up and scored a goal, which opened up the floodgates for me. We needed this win due to the tie with Ravenwood.”
Both teams played a tight match at the beginning and had spectacular saves by Brentwood senior goalie Logan Stegall and Independence junior goalie Sam Henke to keep the game tied, 0-0.
Brentwood broke through in the pouring rain with the only goal of the first half at 23 minutes remaining on a shot in the box by sophomore Cline Simmons.
A free kick by Independence on a common foul was deflected by goalie Stegall to keep the Bruins 1-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Brentwood continued to build on their lead with a goal at the 16-minute mark by junior Aidan Parker to extend their lead, 2-0.
The Bruins tallied two more goals in the next two minutes of the half by senior Joiner to stretch their lead to 4-0.
Joiner completed the hat trick with seven minutes remaining in the contest to seal the Bruins victory 5-0.
“I said before the game I wanted to score a hat trick,” said Joiner. “I was able to do it, which was pretty cool. We just needed someone to step up.”
Brentwood senior goalie Logan Stegall held district rival Independence to no goals.
“Logan made a really good save on the free kick toward the end of the first half when it was 1-0,” said Joiner. “Honestly if they had scored that, I think it would have been a different game, because they would have had momentum going into halftime.”
Independence will travel to Franklin next Tuesday.
“It is a big district game,” said Coach Bossman. “We have always had good matches with Franklin. They are a quality team.”
Brentwood will travel to Gallatin on Thursday.
“I want us to focus on getting a shutout, because defense comes first,” said Joiner.
