Brentwood (9-2-2) and Franklin (6-2) battled Tuesday for the top spot in the district at Franklin High School. This game featured the possibility of a lot of goals as both teams have had a lot of firepower so far this season.
As if the players needed another reason to feel anxious about this game, there was no scoreboard for the entire game as there were technical difficulties. In the end, the Brentwood Bruins came out on top thanks to their defense in a 2-0 victory.
“We played well,” said Brentwood coach Mike Purcell. “I think our defense came with the thought in mind of being strong from the start defensively. We’ve got some good finishers, some speed up top, and we were able to get some long balls in there that gave us some really good chances to score. The first half was even, but in the second half I felt like we would get some really good chances, which we did.”
The first half of this game was extremely close. Part of the reason was the play of Franklin goalkeeper Aiden Moss.
Moss continued to make saves to keep the game level going into halftime.
Despite the great play of Moss, the Brentwood defense managed to limit the chances that Franklin had the in the first half.
When Franklin did have chances, Brentwood was quick to shut them down.
“We did not play our best,” said Franklin coach Mike Burgoyne. “Part of that was Brentwood, they played really well. They outplayed us. One of the things we talked about was in the one v. one battles, they won those. We have some great attacking players, they defended those players well.”
The second half started off very well offensively for the Admirals.
They came out of the gate creating a lot of chances and move the ball down the field.
However, Brentwood quickly seized momentum as it scored on a free kick early into the second half.
Ollie Joyner crossed the ball into the 18-yard box, and Reid McAdams knocked the ball into the Franklin goal with his header to give them the lead 1-0 in the 48th minute.
“We work on those all the time,” said Purcell. “It’s just the way that situation popped up, we just knew it was gonna work. The kick was perfect and the back door was open, and Reid just walked it in. That’s the positive result of a play that we practiced.”
Regardless of being down 1-0, one thing that didn’t change in the second half was the play of Aiden Moss.
A couple of minutes later, he made another ridiculous save to keep his team in the game.
Despite his efforts, the Brentwood attack kept coming.
The Bruins found themselves on the counter after they won the ball and McAdams sent it down the field.
Aiden Parker sliced and diced his way through the Franklin defense to score the final goal of the game in 55th minute.
“That second goal was just a beautiful goal,” said Purcell. “Aiden took it in the box, juked the guy and calmly put it in the back of the net.”
The last 30 minutes of the game, Franklin would have their chances, but the team just couldn’t find the back of the net.
Franklin will move on to Page next Tuesday in a non-district home game. A key game to watch for them will be their next district game against Independence.
“Brentwood earned the district tonight,” said Burgoyne. “If something crazy happens, and we end up getting first, then we’ll take it. For us and our mindset, we needed to win this game. For us, we just have to get better.”
Brentwood will control their own destiny moving forward as its next challenge is against Rossview in a non-district home game. The last district team they will face will be Centennial on the April 27 away from home.
