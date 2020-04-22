SDA Media, an advertising technology and social media marketing firm, is adding Brian Mefford as president and COO.
Mefford joins the Brentwood-based company after a stint as the head of innovation and entrepreneurship for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and as CEO of the nongovernmental Commonwealth Center for Commercialization. (That relationship led to friction when a new governor came into office last year.) Mefford previously led broadband services firm Connected Nation and taught at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton School of Business and Economics.
SDA Media, founded by Jonathan Burdon, has entered “a significant growth stage” fueled by “multiple private investment funds,” according to a release. The company's services include a viral content product as well as a mobile app that connects influencers with brands.
“We are leveraging our unique advertising reach and know-how along with our record of success helping major brands launch products and reach new customers to grow a media holding company that delivers value across the spectrum of social media advertising,” Burdon said. “We are pleased to welcome Brian to our team as a leader who will further translate our vision into execution.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
