A complete game by freshman starting pitcher Marina Mason and an onslaught of runs gave the Brentwood Lady Bruins softball team (5-12, 0-3) city bragging rights over the Ravenwood Lady Raptors (5-12, 0-3) on the road with a 7-2 win Tuesday night.
“Anytime you can beat Ravenwood, it is a great game,” said Brentwood head coach Erica Powell. “We are super excited. Anytime you play Ravenwood, I don’t care if it is checkers, you want to win.”
“This is a big win,” said Brentwood freshman starting pitcher Marina Mason. “It might be a milestone to turn around and win more district games.”
“This is just a fun game and a good rivalry,” said Ravenwood head coach Allison Brown. “The girls grow up playing together, playing against each other. A lot of them are best friends and play travel ball together. I think there is just a different energy to this game. The girls take it a little more personal than they do other games. They have the pride and bragging rights with their friends.”
In the top of the first inning, Brentwood was held scoreless as sophomore Linley Pittman forced two groundouts and freshman catcher Rowan Wilson picked off a runner trying to advance to second base, keeping the score 0-0.
Ravenwood got on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by senior Taylor Webb. Ravenwood sophomore Cameron Taylor scored from first base on the play 1-0.
Brentwood answered in the top of the second with RBI singles by senior Hannah Smith, freshman Maggie McClendon, and freshman Marina Mason to snatch the advantage 3-1.
“Once one of us starts hitting, we all start hitting,” said Marina Mason. “We feed off each other’s energy and start getting big hits. It is a team effort for offense.”
Brentwood’s Marina Mason found her groove in the bottom of the second retiring the side in order on a flyout and two groundouts to stay ahead 3-1.
The Lady Raptors starting pitcher Pittman kept Brentwood at bay in the top of the third drawing two flyouts and a lineout to keep the margin at 3-1.
Ravenwood cut into the Brentwood advantage 3-2 in the bottom of the third, after an RBI single by Taylor Webb. That was her second of three hits on the day.
“She went three for three at the plate and is a senior leader on our team,” said Coach Brown. “She just signed to play at Centre College. She is someone who is a competitor and wants to win so much. When she comes to the plate whenever we have runners on, I know we have a good chance scoring. When we don’t have someone on, I know we have a good chance of getting something going.”
In the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Bruins added two runs in the frame with a runner scoring from third on a groundout to second base put in play by junior Maddie Mason and an RBI single from freshman Avery Mason to extend their advantage to 5-2.
Marina Mason retired Ravenwood in order in the bottom of the fourth, ending the inning with a strikeout looking, to stay at 5-2 Brentwood.
Pittman stayed strong in the top of the fifth inning for Ravenwood, recording a strikeout and forcing a groundout and pop out as the score remained at 5-2.
Marina Mason continued to surge for the Lady Bruins in the bottom of the fifth recording two strikeouts and a groundout to second base to keep the advantage at 5-2.
Brentwood collected two more runs in the top of the sixth on a bases loaded hit by pitch from junior Tabbi Daech and a RBI sac fly by junior Mary Laurence McKnight to stretch their lead to 7-2.
“In games past, we would score runs in the first or second inning and be satisfied with that,” said Coach Powell. “In today’s game, we figured out how to manufacture runs in several different innings. That will always help you win games.”
Marina Mason was dealing in the bottom of the sixth, accumulating two strikeouts and a groundout to the shortstop, preserving the advantage 7-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, Ravenwood’s Taylor Webb tallied three flyouts to keep the margin at 7-2.
Marina Mason finished her complete game in style, tallying two strikeouts and a groundout to first base to win the Battle of the Woods for Brentwood 7-2.
“I know a lot of the girls on the team,” said Marina Mason. “I played with half of the team before; I knew that I could do good things against them.”
“We have been charting all the pitches and had been seeing what they had been missing,” said Coach Powell. “If they do hit something well, we do not throw it to them again. She (Marina) did a good job of hitting the pitches when we called them.”
Ravenwood will face district rival Columbia at home on Wednesday.
“Tomorrow we have a district game, so we are hoping to learn from today and try to prepare,” said Coach Brown. “Hopefully we come out better and with a little more fire.”
Brentwood will travel to district rival Franklin on Thursday.
“If we can compete and not make big errors then we can put ourselves in a position to win,” said Coach Powell. “It is going to be tough. Franklin is a good team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.