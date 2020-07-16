A new 10,000 square foot splash pad opens at the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood on Friday.
City and county government leaders joined community members and WCPR staff to celebrate the new amenity with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Speakers included WCPR Director Gordon Hampton, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, with Williamson County Commissioner Paul Webb leading the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, all of whom sported masks due to the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic.
Hampton said that the splash pad is part of a greater $7 million project, with $1.5 million coming from the city. The project also included improvements to air and water filtration systems for the building and the indoor pool, as well as the addition of a new 2,000 square foot group fitness center and four pickle ball courts and a new gymnasium which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
"This particular splash pad is 10,000 square feet with a blue surface that when we turn this thing on you're going to see a lot of water coming out of there," Hampton said. "It's got two double-loop slides, one single-loop slide, one straight-line slide. It has a 1,000 gallon dump bucket, which is the highest elevated dump bucket that Vortex [Aquatic Structures International] has installed in North America, four platforms and all the water activities that anybody could hope for."
"Thank you all very much for demonstrating that cities and counties can work together," Anderson said.
"During this pandemic this splash pad will give an outlet as many of the activities do at the rec center —They say that exercise improves immune systems and I think anything that improves our immune systems is a good thing right now," Little said. "We look forward to this being a well-use amenity in the City of Brentwood."
While the splash pad is sure to attract many visitors during hot summer days, WCPR Public Information Coordinator Kerri Hudson said that public health and safety guidelines will be in effect as the attraction opens.
Some of those precautions include temperature checks before entering as well as a list of questions about recent health screening questions.
"With the mask mandate in effect in Williamson County right now, masks are required on our property when people are not engaged in physical activities, in water activities or sport or in an open polo water or at a point where they can't maintain a social distance of six feet," Hudson said. "We're trying to operate our facilities as safely as possible, and we ask for the public's help in that measure. This is a situation that is going to take everybody to be successful and have the best outcome.
WCPR has outlined public health rules specific to the Brentwood Splash Pad which include a limited capacity of a maximum of 125 people maximum and the enforcement of social distancing.
Other rules and policies include:
- Staff supervision
- Trash receptacle liners will be changed out regularly
- Pool Deck will be sprayed and sanitized with germicidal cleaners daily
- All door handles and other surfaces where frequent touching occurs will be wiped regularly
- Water fountains are temporally closed
- Locker rooms will be available but modified for limited use
- Children below the age of 16 will not be allowed to enter the facility unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
- No toys or non-essential floatation devices allowed.
A complete list of WCPR rules due to the ongoing pandemic can be found here.
The Splash Park will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
General admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children aged 3-17 and seniors aged 55 or older, and the amenity is also included with any WCPR department pass.
The WCPR Indoor Sports Complex is located at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood and more information about WCPR can be found here.
